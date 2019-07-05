15 adorable rescue puppies and dogs in desperate need of a home in Leeds

The puppies and dogs are currently in the care of Dogs Trust Leeds, with many coming from tragic backgrounds. If you are looking to welcome a four-legged friend into your home, the Trust will help you find your perfect match. Here are 15 pups that are currently in need of a forever home.

1. Tyrol - 6-12 months Tyrol is very playful and friendly with everyone he meets, but would benefit from some basic training. A secure garden would be best to allow him to play and explore, and he loves lots of attention. Breed: Staffordshire Cross. Dogs Trust Leeds other Buy a Photo

2. Beethoven - 1-2 years Beethoven is a gentle giant who is looking for a home with owners who have experience of larger breeds. He is a very friendly dog and could potentially live with older children, or another quiet dog for company. Breed: St Bernard. Dogs Trust Leeds other Buy a Photo

3. Lola - 1-2 years Lola is very friendly with everyone she meets and loves playing chase with a tennis ball. She is looking for a home with owners around most of the time to help her settle and would be best as the only dog. Breed: Lab Cross. Dogs Trust Leeds other Buy a Photo

4. River - 1-2 years River is very sweet and friendly, but can sometimes be a little worried. She is looking for owners who are around all the time to help her settle and would be best as the only pet in the home. Breed: Crossbreed. Dogs Trust Leeds other Buy a Photo

View more