14 things that you will only find in Leeds

There are many great things about being from Leeds that those born elsewhere will never understand.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
2 minutes ago

Only lucky people who had the privilege of growing up in the city can truly appreciate our culture, heritage and way of life - and the things that give us a special feeling of home, no matter where we are. These gems can only be found in Leeds adding to the city’s rich social and economic fabric. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

14 things that you will only find in Leeds.

Photo: YPN

2. Kirkgate Market

For generations of shoppers the largest covered market in Europe is part of the fabric of the city. Enjoying somewhat of a renaissance with a series of drink and food openings. The Princess of Wales visitedin January 2023 and is pictured speaking to trader Neil Ashcroft.

Photo: Tony Johnson

3. Hill 60

Heavy duty training needed for a charity run? Look no further than Hill 60 in Roundhay Park.

Photo: Steve Riding

4. Red Bus Cafe

Ever eaten here? The vintage Red Bus Cafe on the A64. You know you are on the way to the east coast when you pass it.

Photo: Google

