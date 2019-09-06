14 lovable Leeds rescue puppies and dogs in need of a forever home

These lovable rescue puppies and dogs in Leeds are all in desperate need of a caring, forever home.

The puppies and dogs are currently in the care of Dogs Trust Leeds, with many coming from tragic backgrounds. If you are looking to welcome a four-legged friend into your home, the Trust will help you find your perfect match. Here are 14 pups that are currently in need of a permanent home.

1. Snoopy - 0-6 months Snoopy has limited vision and hearing, but he is super clever and has lots of potential. He needs to live with another dog for company and would prefer a quieter household. Breed: Daschund: Standard Smooth Hair

2. Buddy - 2-5 years Fun, lively and sociable, Buddy loves to interact once a relationship is built, but he is worried around unfamiliar people and takes time to build his trust. He requires an adult only home in a quiet environment. Breed: Chihuahua.

3. Bertha - 2-5 years Bertha has a big personality with plenty of energy and enthusiasm, and loves playing with toys, but would need to be the only pet in the home as she doesnt like to share anything. Breed: Boxer

4. Gus - 2-5 years Never happier than running around with a tennis ball, Gus is a lively pooch who will need an owner who is prepared to work with the Trust team to continue his training program. Breed: Terrier Cross

