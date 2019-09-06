14 lovable Leeds rescue puppies and dogs in need of a forever home
These lovable rescue puppies and dogs in Leeds are all in desperate need of a caring, forever home.
The puppies and dogs are currently in the care of Dogs Trust Leeds, with many coming from tragic backgrounds. If you are looking to welcome a four-legged friend into your home, the Trust will help you find your perfect match. Here are 14 pups that are currently in need of a permanent home.
1. Snoopy - 0-6 months
Snoopy has limited vision and hearing, but he is super clever and has lots of potential. He needs to live with another dog for company and would prefer a quieter household. Breed: Daschund: Standard Smooth Hair
Fun, lively and sociable, Buddy loves to interact once a relationship is built, but he is worried around unfamiliar people and takes time to build his trust. He requires an adult only home in a quiet environment. Breed: Chihuahua.