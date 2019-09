Over recent years it has become the finest city in the north, and with these awesome places, some old, some new, it’s not hard to see how. Join us for a stroll through some of the places that will make you fall in love with Leeds. READ MORE: 12 things you don’t see in Leeds city centre anymore that you could a decade ago | 10 fascinating and strange secrets hidden underground in Leeds

1. Hyde Park Picture House From a modern wonder to an age-old classic, this is a joy to behold for any film lover the city over. A real sense of history echoes through its corridors.

2. Kirkgate Market There are currently 800 stalls which attract more than 100,000 visitors a week. Masterchef semi-finalist Liz Cottam is set to open a gastropub inside this autumn.

3. Tetley The Tetley is a chic spot to grab a quick drink in the beer garden, or peruse the free art exhibitions and cultural offerings. It couldnt be more different, and we love it.

4. Roundhay Park Boasts more more than 700 acres of parkland, lakes, woodland and gardens attracting nearly a million vistors each year.

