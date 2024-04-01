13 foods that reminds locals of their childhood in Leeds including Leeds Market snacks and burgers from Wimpy

A certain meal or restaurant can evoke memories of days long gone - so we asked our readers what reminds them of their childhood in Leeds.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 1st Apr 2024, 16:29 BST

Whether it's a homecooked Sunday lunch or a Coke float from a now-closed burger chain, our readers left over 100 suggestions on our Facebook when asked what foods reminded them of their childhood in Leeds.

In this gallery, we have collected 13 suggestions - a mix of specific restaurants and certain meals - which brings readers back to their youth.

They include restaurants that have since closed, food stalls at popular markets and some more unique dishes:

YEP reader Jennifer Graham said fish and chips from Youngmans on Queen Victoria Street reminds her of her childhood in Leeds.

1. Youngmans fish & chips

YEP reader Jennifer Graham said fish and chips from Youngmans on Queen Victoria Street reminds her of her childhood in Leeds. Photo: YPN

Gayda Jackson remembers crab sandwiches from the now-closed Betty's Cafe Tea Rooms in Leeds.

2. Betty's Cafe on Lands Lane

Gayda Jackson remembers crab sandwiches from the now-closed Betty's Cafe Tea Rooms in Leeds. Photo: Getty Images

Multiple readers said they remember the Wimpy Burgers restaurant in Leeds where they would enjoy a burger and a coke float.

3. Wimpy

Multiple readers said they remember the Wimpy Burgers restaurant in Leeds where they would enjoy a burger and a coke float. Photo: Graham Lindley

Sam Bleasdale said: “Knickerbocker glory. We used to go to a coffee shop somewhere in Leeds when I was little with my Mum.”

4. Knickerbocker Glory

Sam Bleasdale said: “Knickerbocker glory. We used to go to a coffee shop somewhere in Leeds when I was little with my Mum.” Photo: Kevin Quinn

Lewis's was the go-to place for generations of shoppers from 1932, when it served the city for more than 60 years. YEP reader Ann Garvey said she used to enjoy ham cut off the bone while waiting at Lewis food Hall, describing it as "so tasty”.

5. A snack while waiting at Lewis's food hall

Lewis's was the go-to place for generations of shoppers from 1932, when it served the city for more than 60 years. YEP reader Ann Garvey said she used to enjoy ham cut off the bone while waiting at Lewis food Hall, describing it as "so tasty”. Photo: YPN

Many YEP readers have fond memories of Sunday dinner growing up.

6. Sunday roast

Many YEP readers have fond memories of Sunday dinner growing up.

