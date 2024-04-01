In this gallery, we have collected 13 suggestions - a mix of specific restaurants and certain meals - which brings readers back to their youth.
They include restaurants that have since closed, food stalls at popular markets and some more unique dishes:
1. Youngmans fish & chips
YEP reader Jennifer Graham said fish and chips from Youngmans on Queen Victoria Street reminds her of her childhood in Leeds. Photo: YPN
2. Betty's Cafe on Lands Lane
Gayda Jackson remembers crab sandwiches from the now-closed Betty's Cafe Tea Rooms in Leeds. Photo: Getty Images
3. Wimpy
Multiple readers said they remember the Wimpy Burgers restaurant in Leeds where they would enjoy a burger and a coke float. Photo: Graham Lindley
4. Knickerbocker Glory
Sam Bleasdale said: “Knickerbocker glory. We used to go to a coffee shop somewhere in Leeds when I was little with my Mum.” Photo: Kevin Quinn
5. A snack while waiting at Lewis's food hall
Lewis's was the go-to place for generations of shoppers from 1932, when it served the city for more than 60 years. YEP reader Ann Garvey said she used to enjoy ham cut off the bone while waiting at Lewis food Hall, describing it as "so tasty”. Photo: YPN
6. Sunday roast
Many YEP readers have fond memories of Sunday dinner growing up.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.