12 reasons to be proud of Leeds

We’re Leeds and we’re proud of it.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 29th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 12:22 BST

These reasons prove just that and just why. Leeds has always been a city providing a friendly welcome with a smile on its face. From green spaces to famous faces it is a city which is constantly changing shifting and adapting in a world of change. Add the city's rich history and heritage into the mix and you have a recipe for success.

12 reasons to be Leeds and proud of it.

1. Leeds and proud

Photo: Simon Hulme

This city centre landmark has provided retail therapy for a generations of shoppers as well as a venue to enjoy a drink and a bite to eat and a place to hang out.

2. The Corn Exchange

Photo: Simon Hulme

This ruined Cistercian monastery in Kirkstall is set in a public park on the north bank of the River Aire. It was founded circa 1152. It was disestablished during the Dissolution of the Monasteries under Henry VIII.

3. Kirkstall Abbey

Photo: Simon Hulme

The Princess of Wales was the last high profile visitor to what is the largest covered market in Europe. The Grade I listed building rose like a phoenix from the flames after it was devastated by fire in December 1975.

4. Kirkgate Market

Photo: Tony Johnson

