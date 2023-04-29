12 reasons to be proud of Leeds

We’re Leeds and we’re proud of it.
These reasons prove just that and just why. Leeds has always been a city providing a friendly welcome with a smile on its face. From green spaces to famous faces it is a city which is constantly changing shifting and adapting in a world of change. Add the city’s rich history and heritage into the mix and you have a recipe for success. READ MORE: 21 famous faces who went to school in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on Facebook
1. Leeds and proud
12 reasons to be Leeds and proud of it. Photo: Simon Hulme
2. The Corn Exchange
This city centre landmark has provided retail therapy for a generations of shoppers as well as a venue to enjoy a drink and a bite to eat and a place to hang out. Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Kirkstall Abbey
This ruined Cistercian monastery in Kirkstall is set in a public park on the north bank of the River Aire. It was founded circa 1152. It was disestablished during the Dissolution of the Monasteries under Henry VIII. Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Kirkgate Market
The Princess of Wales was the last high profile visitor to what is the largest covered market in Europe. The Grade I listed building rose like a phoenix from the flames after it was devastated by fire in December 1975. Photo: Tony Johnson