12 photos you’ll only understand if you were a Sundissential Leeds clubber during the 2000s

It was the Leeds club night where fancy dress and elaborate outfits were the de rigeur.

And it was that dress code that made Sundissential revellers stand out from those enjoying a night out at more mainstream nightclubs. Sundissential North proved a phenomenon at Club Europa in Leeds city centre from the late 1990s with its hard house subgenre blazing a trail. We have trawled the YEP archive and hope these photos evoke happy memories from a club night which exploited licening loopholes to allow alcohol to be sold on a Sunday. READ MORE: 42 places you probably visited in Leeds during a night out in the 2000s

Were you a regular?

1. Sundissential

This clubber dressed as a horny devil.

2. Sundissential

Interesting haircuts and outfits to match.

3. Sundissential

These clubbers are dressed to thrill with deely bobbers.

4. Sundissential

