12 photos you’ll only understand if you were a Sundissential Leeds clubber during the 2000s

And it was that dress code that made Sundissential revellers stand out from those enjoying a night out at more mainstream nightclubs. Sundissential North proved a phenomenon at Club Europa in Leeds city centre from the late 1990s with its hard house subgenre blazing a trail. We have trawled the YEP archive and hope these photos evoke happy memories from a club night which exploited licening loopholes to allow alcohol to be sold on a Sunday. READ MORE: 42 places you probably visited in Leeds during a night out in the 2000s
