From the incredible fundraising efforts of
Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield, to a kindhearted chef, community champions and a YouTube star spreading joy through food – these individuals have gone above and beyond for others.
Here’s why they are making
Leeds proud. These individuals have gone above and beyond to help others Bobby Geetha is an award-winning chef who put Leeds on the map when he appeared on the Great British Menu last year, alongside Liz Cottam. Born in India and now proud to call Leeds his home, the founder and head chef of Fleur cooked 100 Christmas turkey masala and turmeric basmati rice dishes for the homeless on Christmas Day. Bobby recently travelled to America to promote his new cookbook - and put Leeds in the spotlight across the pond. The Leeds Rhinos legends need little introduction - the pair have raised millions of pounds towards motor neurone disease (MND) research and a new MND centre in Leeds, following Rob's diagnosis with the condition in 2019. Rob and Kevin were awarded the Freedom of Leeds award by the council last year, in recognition of their "courage, commitment and inspirational strength of character". Rob has campaigned relentlessly for MND awareness, while his former teammate has taken on mammoth fundraising challenges in support of his close friend. Hawah Bah is a survivor of female genital mutilation (FGM) now works as an advocate for other FGM victims at the Blossom Clinic in Leeds - giving them the confidence to share their experiences and ensures they know about the medical help available. Hawa became an advocate for the Leeds-based Black Health Initiative before launching her own charity HawaDal Peace of Mind in 2016. It helps new arrivals in the UK with how to raise their children here, their rights, the law and more. Chris Sylvester was a registered heroin addict by the age of 13, but has transformed not only his life but the lives of other recovering addicts in Leeds. Now five years clean, Chris is the founder of the Getting Clean project, an organisation that unites people in recovery and helps them to find purpose and friendship while giving back to the community and the environment - including litter picking, repairs and recycling. Keranjeet Kaur Virdee was made MBE in the King's New Year's Honours list following her work developing South Asian arts across the country. She moved to the UK at the age of six in 1967 with her mother who did not speak any English. She is now the chief executive and artistic director of South Asian Arts UK (SAA UK), a Leeds-based art and cultural charity that has flourished into a well-renowned institution. Former butcher Danny Malin has become renowned around the world for his Rate My Takeaway YouTube series and funny social media videos. The dad-of-four loves nothing more than making people smile - and he is also an ambassador for a range of mental health charities, supports up-and-coming northern stars of the community and funds a range of community organisations. Community champion Angela Gabriel received a BEM in the King's New Year's Honours list. The big-hearted Leeds woman championed the communities of Beeston and Holbeck as councillor for more than two decades and dedicated those years to supporting local community groups and voluntary organisations. She also helped to save Leeds United pub The Drysalters from closure in 2020. For the last decade, Ripaljeet Kaur (pictured centre) has dedicated her life to supporting people in Leeds who have been diagnosed with dementia. She is the coordinator of the Touchstone BME Dementia Service, which cares for people with the condition from black and minority ethnic backgrounds. The service strives to ensure people are comfortable and can understand what is going on around them as much as possible. Roundhay dad Mike Bates completed a 3,000-mile solo row across the Atlantic Ocean to raise funds for Leeds Hospitals Charity, giving back to staff at Leeds Children’s Hospital who saved his son's life. The 42-year-old nearly lost his son Gabe on numerous occasions after he was born prematurely and later contracted meningitis. His gruelling row has raised more than £170,000 for the charity - which praised him for going "above and beyond". James Baker, who works in Leeds, has completed six aid trips to Ukraine in the last few months, transporting 46 refugees and nine dogs to safety in the UK, and taking around £10,000 worth of food and medical supplies to Ukrainians. Making the trips alongside his close friend Mike Harding, the pair have raised £10,000 towards their work - as well as funding much of the trips themselves. And finally, a special mention goes to the kind-hearted volunteers behind Litter Free Leeds who collect tonnes of rubbish from the streets of the city every year. The pandemic was the catalyst for a huge rise in volunteer numbers, with more than 4,500 people now helping out to keep roads, pavements, parks and green spaces clean and litter free. Litter Free Leeds brings communities, groups and individuals together to be good role models of what can be achieved when people work together.