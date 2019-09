Your YEP has been inundated with memories after we ran a gallery of photos from inside Oceana, the club which played host to more than four a half million clubbers during its seven year stint in the city. Our facebook post generated more than 1,300 comments. Here are 12 of the best stand-out memories. Is yours featured? READ MORE: Go inside Oceana | 11 long-gone Leeds nightclubs we haven't forgotten | 30 unseen photos from inside Leeds nightclubs in the 1990s

1. Oceana "I met my partner on December 31 2007 just before midnight, in the Ski Lodge bar area in Oceana. We are finally getting married next year" - Hannah Lawrance.

2. Your Oceana memories "These were the days! Back in the days of taking our digital cameras out" - Claire Pegg

3. Your Oceana memories " Isnt it sad that we are old enough to say we went to the opening night of oceana x" - Phee Towner

4. Your Oceana memories "When Leeds was good. So many good nights there." - Kerry Smith.

