The 'byelaws for the good rule and government of the City of Leeds" was made for the "prevention of nuisances" by the Council of the City in pursuance of Section 235 of the Local Government Act 1972. Here are some of the unknown, and most unusual, bylaws in place across the city.

1. Don'tdrive bulls in the streets No person shall drive or lead, or cause to be driven or led, in any street or public place, any bull exceeding the age of ten months, unless it be properly secured and kept under proper control.

2. Don't sell condoms in the street There is a bylaw which states you cannot sell condoms or contraceptives in vending machines in the streets. This is why you always find them in toilets.

3. Don't let off stink bombs or throw fireworks No person shall throw or let off any firework, stink-bomb or similar article, or squirt, spray or otherwise throw or scatter any offensive liquid, powder or substance in any place the public is.

4. Don't sing loudly in the street There is a bylaw that says no one can sing loudly within 100 metres of a house or office if they have been asked to stop. This doesn't apply to 'properly conducted religious services' unless someone living nearby is ill.

