PIC: YPN

12 lost Leeds railway stations

These are some of Leeds's vanished railway stations.

Most closed in the 1960s, after the infamous Beeching Report recommended the mothballing of underused, unprofitable branch lines and country stations. READ MORE: 38 photos of Leeds trains and city railway stations through the ages | Calls to reopen Leeds' other city centre train station

1. Otley railway station

This station was closed in March 1965. Tracks and buildings have since been removed.
2. Methley railway station

At one time, there were three railway stations in Methley and in 1950, British Railways renamed it Methley North. It closed in 1957.
3. Scholes railway station

Closed in January 1964. The former station building is now a restaurant, which from 1984 to 1999 used a Mk 1 railway carriage as extra rooms.
4. Farnley and Wortley railway station

The station opened in 1848, was resited in 1882 and closed to passengers and goods traffic in 1952.
