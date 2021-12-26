12 best photos in Leeds of 2021, selected by YEP photographers as we look back at an incredible year of news

As the year draws to a close, we asked them to choose some of their favourite pictures from the past 12 months.
Black Lives Matter campaigner Marvina Newton leads the protestors attending the Kill the Bill demo in Leeds. Picture: Tony Johnson.
Mario Olianas checking on a Leeds Blue cheese at Yorkshire Pecorino in Otley. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.
Leeds University's Parkinson Building was among a number of city landmarks to be lit up in blue lights in January to remember those people who had died during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: James Hardisty.
Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow is helped toward the pitch by wife Lindsey to watch his former club take on Huddersfield Giants in August. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.