12 adorable Leeds kittens in urgent need of a loving home

These adorable kittens in Leeds are all in desperate need of a permanent and loving new home.

The kittens are currently in the care of Leeds Cat Rescue, who work to rehome the lost, neglected and forgotten cats and kittens of West Yorkshire. If you are looking to welcome a furry friend into your home, the Rescue centre will help you find your perfect match. Here are 12 cute kittens that are all seeking a forever home in Leeds.

1. Marshall and Melvin - 8 weeks old These cheeky brothers arrived at the rescue centre with their mum at just a day old. A boisterous pair with bundles of energy and curiosity, they are the perfect pair of kittens for a loving and busy household.

2. Spot and Alice - 8 weeks old These two cute kittens are brother and sister to Melvin and Marshall. The pair are just as beautiful and fun loving, and would make great company to a family with a secure and caring home.

3. Chilli and Sage - 8 weeks old Born in Leeds Cat Rescue care, this beautiful brother and sister kittens would make a great addition to any home. Although they would be best suited to a home which does not have very young children.

4. Paprika and Spice - 8 weeks old A fellow brother and sister pair from the multi cat home as Chilli and Sage, these adorable kittens have wonderfully sweet personalities and would be a great addition to most homes, without very young children.

