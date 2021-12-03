11 photos from the YEP's traditional carol service at the Church of Leeds Minster

The service took place on Thursday, December 2.

The Reverend Judith Clark, Assistant Curate in the city of Leeds Parish, led the service.

YEP Editor Laura Collins, as well as reporters Abbey Maclure and Abi Whistance and ITV Calender presenter Duncan Wood, gave Christmas readings.

Gifs were donated and collected by Radio Aire which will be used to bring joy to sick and under-privileged children children across Leeds this Christmas.

There were performances from the Minster Choir and Yorkshire Evening Post Brass Band.

Photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe was at the service to capture the Christmas magic.

