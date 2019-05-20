11 Leeds residents just won thousands on the People's Postcode Lottery - this is how you can play

Have your say

On Saturday, 11 lucky people in Leeds had big wins on the People's Postcode Lottery, winning £30,000 each.

Two addresses doubled their fortunes by playing with two tickets, bringing their total to £60,000.

But what is the postcode lottery and how can you win?

What is it?

People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which raises money for charities.

Players win cash prizes whilst good causes also receive essential support.

32 per cent of the ticket price goes to charities such as Battersea Dogs Home, Children 1st, Youth Music and the National Trust.

Players are automatically entered into every draw and prizes are announced every day of the month.

If a postcode wins, every player in that area wins.

How much can I win?

Every day players in 20 different postcodes win £1,000.

On Saturday and Sunday players in one postcode win £30,000.

One a month, one postcode area shares £3 million.

How do I play?

Sign up here with your postcode and pay £10 per month.

Players can cancel their subscription at any time.