Leeds Cat Rescue currently has several cats and kittens, some of which have had tragic backgrounds, ranging from under six months to over one year old. These are all the kittens and cats currently up for adoption.

Benny Boo - 5 years old Benny Boo is around 5 years old and needs a home with experienced and understanding owners. Benny loves headbutts and strokes and being part of a loving home. He will also need some outdoor access in the summer months.

Penny and Rosie - 5 months old These sisters are searching for their forever home. Rosie the tabby and white kitten is confident, bold and curious. Penny is a lovely kitten with a kind and gentle personality. Not suited to a loud and very busy home.

Tucker - 12 Weeks Old Tucker is a real character and a really sweet boy. Not suited to young kids but best suited to a home with other young cats or paired up with another kitten when one comes available.

Panda, Custard and Midnight Leeds Cat Rescue would love to home Panda, Custard and Midnight as a trio as they have bonded and are now very good friends. They will be available for rehoming from mid-May.

