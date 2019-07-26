10 of the cheapest houses ZOOPLA

10 of the cheapest four-bedroom Leeds homes on sale right now

Here are ten of the cheapest in Leeds on sale right now.

According to ZOOPLA, these are 10 of the cheapest four-bedroom homes on sale in Leeds right now:

Ground floor''- Newly refurbished kitchen'- Utility room'- Generous sized living room'First floor''- Master bedroom'- Second double bedroom'- Family bathroom with white 3 piece suite'Second floor''- Third attic bedroom'- Fourth attic bedroom ZOOPLA

1. 85,995 - Nowell Mount, Leeds LS9

Ground floor''- Newly refurbished kitchen'- Utility room'- Generous sized living room'First floor''- Master bedroom'- Second double bedroom'- Family bathroom with white 3 piece suite'Second floor''- Third attic bedroom'- Fourth attic bedroom ZOOPLA
ZOOPLA
other
Buy a Photo
Ground floor''- Newly refurbished kitchen'- Utility room'- Generous sized living room'First floor''- Master bedroom'- Second double bedroom'- Family bathroom with white 3 piece suite'Second floor''- Third attic bedroom'- Fourth attic bedroom ZOOPLA

2. 85,995 - Nowell Mount, Leeds LS9

Ground floor''- Newly refurbished kitchen'- Utility room'- Generous sized living room'First floor''- Master bedroom'- Second double bedroom'- Family bathroom with white 3 piece suite'Second floor''- Third attic bedroom'- Fourth attic bedroom ZOOPLA
ZOOPLA
other
Buy a Photo
Priced to sell and an ideal investment opportunity, this terraced home provides good sized living accommodation spread over four floors with two good sized reception rooms and three double bedrooms and one single; the property offers lots of potential to modernise and make into a great home. Situated close to local amenities such as the Bramley Shopping Centre and only a ten minute drive to Cardigan Fields; schools and public transport links to both Leeds and Bradford City Centre's are also nearby.'ZOOPLA

3. 90,000 - Landseer Terrace, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS13

Priced to sell and an ideal investment opportunity, this terraced home provides good sized living accommodation spread over four floors with two good sized reception rooms and three double bedrooms and one single; the property offers lots of potential to modernise and make into a great home. Situated close to local amenities such as the Bramley Shopping Centre and only a ten minute drive to Cardigan Fields; schools and public transport links to both Leeds and Bradford City Centre's are also nearby.'ZOOPLA
ZOOPLA
other
Buy a Photo
Priced to sell and an ideal investment opportunity, this terraced home provides good sized living accommodation spread over four floors with two good sized reception rooms and three double bedrooms and one single; the property offers lots of potential to modernise and make into a great home. Situated close to local amenities such as the Bramley Shopping Centre and only a ten minute drive to Cardigan Fields; schools and public transport links to both Leeds and Bradford City Centre's are also nearby.'ZOOPLA

4. 90,000 - Landseer Terrace, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS13

Priced to sell and an ideal investment opportunity, this terraced home provides good sized living accommodation spread over four floors with two good sized reception rooms and three double bedrooms and one single; the property offers lots of potential to modernise and make into a great home. Situated close to local amenities such as the Bramley Shopping Centre and only a ten minute drive to Cardigan Fields; schools and public transport links to both Leeds and Bradford City Centre's are also nearby.'ZOOPLA
ZOOPLA
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5