10 of the best places to go for National Curry Week according to Uber Eats and Google Reviews

Uber Eats revealed that chicken tikka masala is Leeds’s favourite takeaway curry, closely followed by chicken korma and rogan josh.

Uber Eats revealed that chicken tikka masala is Leeds’s favourite takeaway curry, closely followed by chicken korma and rogan josh. Here are ten of the best places to go to eat according to Uber Eats and Google Reviews:

1. Spice Fusion Spice Fusion as voted as number 1 by UberEats customers. google other Buy a Photo

2. Mylahore Mylahore was voted number 2 according to UberEats customers. google other Buy a Photo

3. Nawaz Nawaz was voted number 3 by UberEats customers. google other Buy a Photo

4. Nawaab Nawaab Gourmet - based in Bradford - was fourth on the list by UberEats customers. google other Buy a Photo

View more