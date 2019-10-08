Bundobust

10 of the best places to go for National Curry Week according to Uber Eats and Google Reviews

Uber Eats revealed that chicken tikka masala is Leeds’s favourite takeaway curry, closely followed by chicken korma and rogan josh.

Uber Eats revealed that chicken tikka masala is Leeds’s favourite takeaway curry, closely followed by chicken korma and rogan josh. Here are ten of the best places to go to eat according to Uber Eats and Google Reviews:

Spice Fusion as voted as number 1 by UberEats customers.

1. Spice Fusion

Mylahore was voted number 2 according to UberEats customers.

2. Mylahore

Nawaz was voted number 3 by UberEats customers.

3. Nawaz

Nawaab Gourmet - based in Bradford - was fourth on the list by UberEats customers.

4. Nawaab

