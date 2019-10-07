10 of the best places to go for National Curry Week according to Uber Eat and Google Reviews

Uber Eats revealed that chicken tikka masala is Leeds’s favourite takeaway curry, closely followed by chicken korma and rogan josh.

Uber Eats revealed that chicken tikka masala is Leeds’s favourite takeaway curry, closely followed by chicken korma and rogan josh. Toussaint Wattinne, General Manager of Uber Eats in the UK, said: “Leeds is a city of curry lovers and what better way to celebrate this iconic dish and its heritage than National Curry Week. With the temperature starting to drop, there’s nothing more satisfying than a delicious and comforting curry to warm you up. Whether that’s spicy and fragrant or creamy and mild, the perfect combination of herbs and spices in a curry is comfort food at its best.” Here are ten of the best places to go to eat according to Uber Eats and Google Reviews:

1. Spice Fusion Spice Fusion as voted as number 1 by UberEats customers.

2. Mylahore Mylahore was voted number 2 according to UberEats customers.

3. Nawaz Nawaz was voted number 3 by UberEats customers.

4. Nawaab Nawaab Gourmet - based in Bradford - was fourth on the list by UberEats customers.

