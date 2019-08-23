Festival crowd arriving cc Tom Maddick/SWNS

10 of the best places to eat near the main stage at Leeds Festival 2019

Fans are flocking to the main stage this morning as bands hit the stage on the first day of Leeds Festival.

If you are heading to the festival, here are ten options near the main stage to grab a bite:

A medium chicken wrap at Kebabylon is on sale for 7.

1. Kebabylon

One of the cheapest stalls at the festival'Bacon roll 3, Chips 2.50 and Coffee for 2 are among items on sale.

2. Morning Bite

Three donuts for 3 are one of the options at this stall.

3. Fresh Donuts

A pulled pork bap is on offer for 6 at this stall.

4. Hogroast and BBQ

