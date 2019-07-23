10 of the best places in Leeds to get ice cream as temperatures soar
Fancy something to cool you down?
Temperatures in Leeds are set to soar to a high of 32 degrees this week. Here are 10 of the best places to grab an ice cream in Leeds:
1. Kaspa's
Kaspas, The Core, The Headrow, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS1 6JB.
2. Amorino
Amorino, Victoria Gate, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS2 7AU.
3. The Ice Cream Parlour
The Ice Cream Parlour, White Rose Centre, Dewsbury Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS11 8LU.
4. Berry's Gelato
Berrys Gelato, 479 Otley Road, Adel, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS16 7NR.
