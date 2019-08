The Light in Leeds has compiled 10 of the best images from its #LeedsLightComp photography competition to coincide with World Photography Day. The unique competition, run in conjuction with Leeds Photography Group, saw more than 2,000 budding Instagram photographers getting snap happy. READ MORE: 15 photos you'll only understand if you're from Leeds

1. Your Leeds @mikerphotographer Cityscape view other Buy a Photo

2. Your Leeds @scottcooper92 View from Bridgewater Place other Buy a Photo

3. Your Leeds @martinleodis Leeds Town Hall other Buy a Photo

4. Your Leeds @mamaclairehart Bridgewater Place other Buy a Photo

View more