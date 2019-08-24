Ezgjan Alioski

10 of the best pictures from Leeds United's stunning victory against Stoke City as the Whites secure a three goal thrashing

The team were in scintilating form today.

Leeds United secured a 3-0 victory against Stoke City away from home. Here are some of the best pictures from the match:

Ezgjan Alioski going through on goal.

1. Ezgjan Alioski in goal-mouth action

Stuart Dallas runs to the substitutes to celebrate his first goal.

2. Stuart Dallas

Ezgjan Alioski celebrates his goal.

3. Ezgjan Alioski

A brilliant goal by Dallas.

4. Stuart Dallas scores

