Leeds-based digital agency, Blue Digital, have put together a list of 10 popular attractions to visit in Leeds according to Instagram.

Roundhay Park tops the list - with 65,000 hashtags used from the location on Instagram.

Home to stunning gardens, as well as many different attractions including tennis courts, Tropical World and The Mansion, the attraction is very popular.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roundhay Park (#RoundhayPark - 65,000 tags)

Second on the list is the Leeds-Liverpool Canal - the longest canal in Britain built as a single waterway.

The 127 mile canal provides opportunities for walking, boating, wildlife-watching and all-round relaxation.

The #LeedsLiverpoolCanal hashtag has been mentioned more than 39,000 times on Instagram, Blue Digital said.

Other attractions making the list include Harewood House, one of the Treasure Houses of England, Temple Newsam, a stunning country estate surrounded by scenic parkland, and Leeds’ Royal Armouries Museum, home to one of the most important national collections of arms in the world.

The#LeedsLiverpoolCanal hashtag has been mentioned more than 39,000 times on Instagram, Blue Digital said.

Here is the list in full:

10 of the Most Popular Leeds Attractions to Visit on Yorkshire Day According to Instagram:

Roundhay Park (#RoundhayPark - 65,000 tags)

Leeds-Liverpool Canal (#LeedsLiverpoolCanal – 39,400 tags)

Harewood House (#HarewoodHouse – 36,600 tags)

Temple Newsam (#TempleNewsam – 32,500 tags)

Kirkstall Abbey (#KirkstallAbbey – 28,800 tags)

Royal Armouries Museum (#RoyalArmouries – 15,700 tags)

Victoria Quarter (#VictoriaQuarter – 12,700 tags)

Lotherton Hall (#LothertonHall – 11,800 tags)

Leeds Kirkgate Market (#KirkgateMarket – 6,200 tags)