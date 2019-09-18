10 Leeds homes under £100,000 put up for sale this week

1. Alfred Street, Churwell LS27

Offered for sale with no chain is this well presented, two bedroom, terraced property that is set in this very popular and convenient location in Churwell. With local amenities and public transport links close by, the property would make an ideal first time buy or investment having recently been rented at circa 575pcm and offers ready to move into accommodation that briefly comprises; lounge/kitchen, basement, two double bedrooms, bathroom and garden. An internal viewing is highly recommend to appreciate the space on offer. ZOOPLA

