13 houses in Leeds under 100k

10 Leeds homes under £100,000 put up for sale this week

In the market for a new home?

Here are 10 homes in Leeds valued at less than £100k which have been placed on the market in the last week according to ZOOPLA:

Offered for sale with no chain is this well presented, two bedroom, terraced property that is set in this very popular and convenient location in Churwell. With local amenities and public transport links close by, the property would make an ideal first time buy or investment having recently been rented at circa 575pcm and offers ready to move into accommodation that briefly comprises; lounge/kitchen, basement, two double bedrooms, bathroom and garden. An internal viewing is highly recommend to appreciate the space on offer. ZOOPLA

1. Alfred Street, Churwell LS27

2. Alfred Street, Churwell LS27

An ideal first time buy or investment opportunity! This mid-terraced property is located close to amenities, shops and regular bus links. The property benefits from double glazing and central heating throughout.ZOOPLA

3. Bayswater Road, Leeds LS8

4. Bayswater Road, Leeds LS8

