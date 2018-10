A man was left with a serious head injury after being hit by a car in Wakefield city centre.

The man, in his 60s, was struck by the red Fiat Panda on Friday night at around 11.50pm on Friday, October 19.

The driver of the car did not stop and made off from the scene, but later handed themselves into the police.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital where he remains.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 2081 of 19/10.