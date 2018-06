Have your say

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Leeds.

The woman, in her 40s, collided with a Citroen C3 in Bayswater Road, Harehills, at about 2pm today (Thursday).

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said she suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital.

The road was closed at the junction with Edgeware Row while officers were at the scene.