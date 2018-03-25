Pay what you feel after a night out at Leeds mill

Have your say

AUDIENCE members pay what they feel entertainment was worth at the end of the night during monthly pop up events at a west Leeds venue.

The pop up events called Trouble at Mill are held at Sunny Bank Mills on Town Street at Farsley near Pudsey.

The regular events feature live theatre, music, art, comedy and food.

Courtney Dixon appeared with her band at the most recent event.

Poet Matt Abbott also performed at the event.

Trouble At Mill at Sunnybank Mills was due to host West Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra performing opera Verdi – La traviata from 7.30pm tonight.

Sunnybank Mills, which has been transformed into a modern office complex, has enjoyed a rich history.

At one stage, television series such as Emmerdale and Heartbeat were filmed there.