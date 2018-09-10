Passenger dies after car collides with tractor in Wakefield

A passenger died in a three-vehicle crash in Wakefield last night (Sunday).

A silver Volkswagen Golf was travelling towards Batley through Kirkhamgate at 9.15pm when it collided with a second Volkswagen Golf, which was parked at the side of the road.

The force of the collision caused the first Golf to cross over to the opposite side of the road and collide with an oncoming Massey Ferguson tractor, before colliding with a wall.

The front seat passenger of the VW Golf suffered fatal injuries in the collision. The driver of the vehicle was seriously injured and is currently in a critical condition in hospital.

Batley Road was closed last night as officers dealt with the scene.

West Yorkshire Police has appealed for anyone with information to get in contact with officers.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw the vehicles involved driving in the area prior to the collision is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1914 of 09/09.