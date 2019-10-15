Pasco Foods Ltd: cooking sauces recalled due to botulism fears
Pasco Foods Ltd has been forced to recall 11 of its sauces due to botulism contamination concerns.
The Food Standards Agency said the company had failed to demonstrate manufacturing controls to “prevent the growth and toxin production of clostridium botulinum.”
They assured customers that the recall was a precautionary measure.
What is Clostridium Botulinum?
Clostridium botulinum are sausage-shaped bacteria that are normally relatively harmless.
But when they grow in low-oxygen conditions - like inside sealed tins and bottles - the bacteria produce a powerful and dangerous neurotoxin which damages nerves, the brain, and the spinal cord.
According to the NHS, the botulism neurotoxin is one of the most powerful ever discovered - even microscopic amounts of it can prove fatal to humans.
What are the symptoms?
Symptoms of botulism can take days to develop, and can sometimes start with vomiting, constipation, or diarrhoea.
As the neurotoxin attacks the body’s nervous system, people can develop symptoms including drooping eyelids, blurred vision, muscle weakness, difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, and breathing difficulties.
What causes it?
High food standards in the UK mean botulism is rare here, but one of the most common ways to get it is by eating improperly preserved foods, or eating food stored in damaged tins and bottles.
Which sauces are affected by the recall?
Customers who have bought the following Pasco sauces can check the batch code on the bottle to see if it is included by the recall.
Pasco Punjabi Butter Chicken Cooking Sauce
Pack size: 350 g
Batch code: 917052
Best-before date: 2021-07-16 (July 2021)
Pasco Delhi Tikka Masala Cooking Sauce
Pack size: 350 g
Batch code: 919019
Best-before date: 2021-09-16 (September 2021)
Pasco Delhi Tikka Masala Cooking Sauce
Pack size: 350 g
Batch code: 917052
Best-before date: 2021-07-16 (July 2021)
Pasco Goanese Vindaloo Cooking Sauce
Pack size: 350 g
Batch code: 915092
Best-before date: 2021-05-16 (May 2021)
Pasco Navratan Korma Cooking Sauce
Pack size: 350 g
Batch code: 915003
Best-before date: 2021-05-16 (May 2021)
Pasco Mumbai Palak Masala Cooking Sauce
Pack size: 350 g
Batch code: 918050
Best-before date: 2021-08-16 (August 2021)
Pasco Rajastani Jalfrezi Cooking Sauce
Pack size: 350 g
Batch code: 915003
Best-before date: 2021-05-16 (May 2021)
Pasco Rogan Josh Cooking Sauce
Pack size: 350 g
Batch code: 915092
Best-before date: 2021-05-16 (May 2021)
Pasco Navratan Korma Cooking Sauce
Pack size: 350 g
Batch code: 918050
Best-before date: 2021-08-16 (August 2021)
Pasco Punjabi Butter Chicken Cooking Sauce
Pack size: 350 g
Batch code: 913021
Best-before date: 2021-03-16 (March 2021)
Pasco Kashmiri Rogan Josh Cooking Sauce
Pack size: 350 g
Batch code: 913021
Best-before date: 2021-03-16 (March 2021)
What to do if you have bought one of the affected products
The Food Standards Agency has urged anyone who has bought any of the affected products not to eat them.
Instead, customers are advised to return them to the store where they were bought from for a full refund - with or without receipts.