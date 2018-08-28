Parvo warning: Leeds dog dies of 'worst case of Parvovirus' seen by vet after walk on this path

A Leeds dog has died of 'the worst case of Parvovirus' a vet had ever seen, prompting a warning from his heartbroken owner.

Eight-year-old collie Patch was taken for a walk by owner Julie Galfsky, 48, through Swirly Path in Bramley last night.

But after Patch got home, the dog developed a serious illness and began vomiting blood.

Julie, from Armley, then rushed eight-year-old Patch to the vet where he died of multiple organ failure.

Daughter Wendy Middleton said: "He became ill yesterday evening, he vomited in front of the TV and then in the kitchen. During the night he was vomiting blood and was rushed to the vets this morning where they said to let him go because his organs were failing.

"It was awful. My mum stayed with him all the way and the vet said it was the worst case of this bug they had ever seen."

The news comes just a week after another dog owner shared the story of their beloved Alsatian becoming ill from Parvo virus.

What is parvovirus? How can you avoid your dog getting Parvo?

Get your dog vaccinated immediately

Avoid any areas where unvaccinated dogs could congregate

Disinfect any areas in your garden or porch using a bleach solution

-> Parvo virus: How to avoid your dog getting Parvovirus and the signs to look out for