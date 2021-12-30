Park Lane crash: Buses diverting after police and paramedics called to crash on busy Leeds road

Police and paramedics have been called out to a busy Leeds street after a two-car crash.

By Abbey Maclure
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 1:23 pm
Updated Thursday, 30th December 2021, 1:24 pm

It happened at about 11.40am today (Thursday) on Park Lane, at the junction with Hanover Lane.

Two cars were involved in the crash and are partially blocking the road as police await the recovery of the vehicles.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Park Lane, at the junction with Hanover Lane, where the crash took place (Photo: Google)

First Bus services 5, 19, 19A, 49, 50 and 50A are being diverted and there is slow-moving traffic in both directions, the AA reports.

