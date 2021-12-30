Park Lane crash: Buses diverting after police and paramedics called to crash on busy Leeds road
Police and paramedics have been called out to a busy Leeds street after a two-car crash.
It happened at about 11.40am today (Thursday) on Park Lane, at the junction with Hanover Lane.
Two cars were involved in the crash and are partially blocking the road as police await the recovery of the vehicles.
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that no injuries were reported.
First Bus services 5, 19, 19A, 49, 50 and 50A are being diverted and there is slow-moving traffic in both directions, the AA reports.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.