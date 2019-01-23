Paramedic discovers dangerous asbestos dumped on Leeds street during emergency call-out

A paramedic has taken shocking photos of toxic asbestos blocking a residential road in Armley after being flytipped.

Martin Roberts was unable to drive his first responder's car past the building waste on Model Terrace while he was on an emergency call-out on Tuesday morning.

Cars were unable to pass the toxic pile

He recognised some of the sheeting as being made of asbestos - a material commonly used as insulation which has been proven to cause cancer and other serious lung diseases. Its use in modern construction has been banned but it remains present in some older buildings..

It is illegal to dump any building waste in a public place and asbestos-contaminated products must be disposed of safely while adhering to strict regulations.

Mr Roberts believes that the sheeting may have been abandoned by unscrupulous waste disposal contractors who wished to avoid paying handling fees.

The patient he was treating, a woman who had fallen after slipping on ice, was able to leave by ambulance from the front of the property.

"An ambulance had gone to the woman's front door so I was looking to park round the back in my response car. I saw the pile - some of it was concrete sheeting - and suspected straight away that there was asbestos there. I couldn't believe the nerve of someone to dump it there. I rang the council straight away and they said they would send a team.

"Fortunately it didn't interfere with the call-out and the patient was able to leave in the ambulance.

"I know there is a lot of legal regulation around waste disposal, and I regularly see flytipped waste when I'm driving around. I often drive down Newsam Green Road, near Pontefract Lane, and it's rife down there - tyres in the hedgerows and things like that.

"You just never know what people are dropping off. I know there are companies offering to dispose of people's waste and then just dumping it rather than paying the council's tip fees."

Leeds City Council confirmed that the waste would be removed within 24 hours.

