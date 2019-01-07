Paperchase in Leeds city centre boarded up following fire

Have your say

A popular stationary store was boarded up in Leeds city centre over the weekend following a fire.

Paperchase in Commercial Street was boarded up in the early hours of Saturday morning following a building fire.

Crews from Leeds and Tadcaster were called to the property at 2.24am on Saturday, January 5, and were at the scene for around 45 minutes.

No one is thought to have been injured in the fire.

The Yorkshire Evening Post has asked West Yorkshire Fire Service what started the fire, and will update this story once it has been confirmed.