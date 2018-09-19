Panto hunts for young stars

A leading theatre company in Leeds is looking for children to appear in its pantomime this year.

On Stage Productions will perform Dick Whittington and His Cat at Leeds City Varieties Music Hall on November 10. Talented youngsters aged four to six are needed to form the juvenile chorus. Rehearsals start in early October and budding stars will rehearse every Saturday afternoon at The Carriageworks Theatre in Leeds City Centre, with more rehearsals likely in the run up to the production.

Email onstagetheatrearts academy@gmail.com for more information. Tickets for the show are now on sale. Book online at cityvarieties.co.uk or call 0113 243 0808.