Paedophile secretly filmed himself having sex with 14-year-old boy - Leeds Crown Court

A paedophile who filmed himself having sex with a 14-year-old boy has been locked up for two years.

A court heard Eugene Forrest met the youngster after making contact with him through the adult dating app Grindr.

He then filmed the youngster having sex with him without his knowledge.

READ MORE: The criminals jailed at Leeds Crown Court in January

Leeds Crown Court was told the offences did not come to light until after Forrest was arrested for separate sex offences when he was caught by an online vigilante group.

Forrest was given a 32-month prison sentence in August 2017 for admitting attempting to incite a child to sexual activity and sexual grooming

Forrest, formerly of Shafton View, Leeds, believed he was talking to a 13-year-old boy on Grindr before making arrangements to meet him.

He suggested meeting up on Domestic Street in Hunslet but was caught by the vigilante group who had alerted police.

Investigation of his mobile phone revealed he had also met a 14-year-old boy and filmed sexual contact between them.

Forrest returned to court where he pleaded guilty to two offences of taking indecent photographs of a child and two of distributing indecent photographs of a child.

Heather Gilmore, prosecuting, said the distribution offences relate to him sending the images to the victim.

The court heard the victim was contact by police but he refused to become involved in the police investigation.

Stephen Welford, mitigating, said Forrest had been released from prison on licence after serving half of the sentence imposed in 2017.

Mr Welford said: “It seems that he is doing what he can now to put his life back together.

“He is tackling issues that have contributed to his offending.”

Sentencing Forrest, judge Christopher Batty said: “It is plain that you have, in my view, an attraction to underage children, boys.

“I am afraid I cannot overlook these very serious offences.”