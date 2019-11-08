Ox Club to re-open two months after being struck by kitchen fire

Ox Club Leeds is re-opening following a kitchen fire which forced the restaurant to close for two months

Ox Club Leeds was on the brink of re-launching when it was struck by the blaze caused by an electric fault in its kitchen in September.

The fire in the early hours of September 23 forced the fine dining restaurant to close for repairs.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

Following what it's described as a "tough couple of months", the restaurant is now set to re-open on Friday, November 15, and is already taking bookings for Christmas.

A post on Ox Club's Facebook page said:

We've spent the last couple of months working on menus, programming a calendar of events and popping up at other venues, while the place had a good lick of paint, but we're proper ready to get back in the kitchen now.

We were just on the brink of launching our new service times when the fire hit."