Over 60 King Charles cavalier spaniels to take part in mass walk in Roundhay Park

A dog owners' club has arranged a huge meet-up for cute King Charles cavalier spaniels in Leeds.

Around 65 of the dogs are expected to attend the gathering at Roundhay Park on Saturday May 26 from 2pm.

All King Charles cavaliers and their owners are welcome to meet at the Mansion for the fun walk.

The park has previously hosted a Christmas walk for hundreds of dachshunds, while back in February over 100 French bulldogs enjoyed a meet-up.

Pictured above is a similar event at a park in Burnley, Lancashire.