Outdoor cinema screenings are returning to Millennium Square in Leeds this summer

Classic films will be shown in the open air when Luna Cinema returns to Leeds this summer.

There will be three big-screen outdoor film nights in Millennium Square in August. Last year Dirty Dancing, The Italian Job and The Greatest Showman were all on the bill.

Which films will be shown?

- Pretty Woman on August 16

- Bohemian Rhapsody sing-along on August 17

- Mary Poppins Returns on August 18

What times are the screenings?

All showings are 8.30pm, and ticket-holders are welcome to arrive from 7pm

How much are tickets?

All screenings are priced at £15.50 for adults. Concessions are available and there are discounts for groups. Under 12s must be accompanied by an adult.

Is it a seated event?

No - all showings are standing only. Ticket-holders are welcome to bring camping chairs. You can also purchase back-rests and blankets for an extra fee.

What catering facilities are there?

There will be an on-site bar and several street food stalls.

Where do I buy tickets?

Seetickets are selling tickets to all shows - go to www.seetickets.com and search for Luna Cinema events.