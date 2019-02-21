Outdoor art puts Gipton on creative map

An eye-catching art installation has been launched to put communities on the city’s creative map.

The First of Many exhibition featuring sculpture, paintings, collages, prints and photography, will be on display at community venue the Old Fire Station in Gipton.

Professionals teamed up with the arts charity Space2 to launch the installation, led by artist-in-residence Carine Brosse and apprentice artist Maria Hatton, from Seacroft.

Project Manager, Jelena Zindovic, said: “Carine’s relationship with local groups is essential as it helps to provide a shared understanding of how people work and enables her to develop a genuinely collaborative process

“Space2 has a well-established track record of bringing professional artists and communities together to create work in which everyone has equal status.”

“We are working with local residents, some of whom have been involved with previous projects and now have the skills to truly influence the direction and vision of this project.”

The colourful installation includes work by members of Space2’s weekly social group Heart to Art at the venue on Gipton Approach, of York Road, Leeds. Work by Leeds artists Kevin Hickson, Marcia Brown and Jeny Howorth will also be on display.

Workshops have been held with primary schools in Gipton, Seacroft as part of the project, launched to boost participation in the arts.

The exhibition follows previous Space2 projects including Gipton the Musical and Glowing Embers, an award-winning Heritage Lottery funded project about the former Gipton Fire Station’s place in the east Leeds community.

First of Many will be open on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday mornings and on Wednesdays from 1pm-3.30pm from February 25 until March 21 at the Old Fire Station.