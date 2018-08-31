Out-of-control Vauxhall Corsa destroys wall, garage door and parked car in North Yorkshire village crash

A driver who was already wanted by police caused thousands of pounds worth of damage when he crashed his Vauxhall Corsa into a property near Tadcaster.

He lost control of the car on the A162 in Towton last night, and ended up demolishing a garden wall and a garage door before damaging the owner's parked Mini Cooper.

The man was found to be the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant from Police Scotland for non-payment of fines, and is currently in custody awaiting a transfer to Scottish officers.

Part of the garden wall at the rural property was damaged, and the windows in the homeowner's car were smashed by the force of the collision, while the garage door caved in.

Nobody was hurt and the house itself was not struck by the car.