Otley's Stead & Co director among Leeds names in New Year Honours

“Women in industry can do stuff, we can get far and if I can encourage other young women to come into whatever part of the industry, that would be my greatest achievement.”

This is the message from Stefanie Stead, 36, of Otley, after receiving an MBE for services to architecture and the construction industry.

She recently stood down as the Yorkshire and Humber Construction Industry chair to have her baby, Joseph, and runs her own firm, Stead &Co.

Ms Stead works in schools, and thinks it is crucial to involve those who will benefit from construction in the process.