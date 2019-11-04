Why you should wear your poppy with pride as Leeds pledges to never forget its fallen - Laura Collins

The poppy has become a powerful symbol.

The striking war poem by John McCrae –In Flanders Fields – perfectly epitomises the power of the poppy.

This plain red flower was the only sign of new life to bloom against the desolate landscape of the Western Front.

The image of the poppy’s petals blowing in the breeze as it grew from the churned up mud and shell holes in the face of destruction is evocative.

For generations the poppy has come to mean something more - it is a sign of public appreciation and recognition for those who place their lives on the line to keep our nation safe.

And that is why today your Yorkshire Evening Post is calling on our proud city of Leeds to make a collective commitment as Britain looks set to fall silent in an act of Remembrance on November 11.

We are calling on you to wear your poppy with pride following the launch of the Royal British Legion’s annual appeal.

Every single family has a story to tell of loved ones from long ago who lost their lives in conflict.

It was only last year that the city paid tribute to the First World War’s centenary and shared its deeply personal stories of how war had impacted those who were left behind.

The centenary served to increase the public appreciated and recognition for the Armed Forces.

And as we look to approach a similar milestone for when the first artificial poppy went on sale in 1921, we hope that the appreciation and groundswell of support for the Armed Forces continues.

As thousands gather to honour the war dead again next week we continue our pledge.