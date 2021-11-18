Why 'World War One battlefield' pitches mean amateur football should be a summer sport - YEP Letters

This may be true as far as the professional game is concerned where there are full-time grounds staff and many games played on artificial surfaces, but please spare a thought for those who volunteer to maintain grass pitches in the amateur game.

Marking out the white lines in wet, muddy conditions is an arduous task.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A snow and mud-covered football pitch

A lot of hard work goes into preparing the playing surface in time for kick-off only to see it transformed into something resembling a World War One battlefield 90 minutes later.

Summer evenings often provide perfect playing conditions and are more appealing to spectators.

It’s considerably easier to maintain a football pitch in summer than in winter.