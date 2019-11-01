Why women need to be heard when it comes to safety on the streets of Leeds at night

Officers on patrol on the streets of Leeds.

It could be waiting at a bus stop in a badly lit area on your own or that sense of fear when you are not familiar with the route the taxi driver is driving home.

Yet all these concerns are very real issues which will no doubt resonate with women across Leeds.

The Yorkshire Evening Post –in a series of special reports starting today – has spoken to women across Leeds who have shared their concerns about night time safety.

It’s a difficult conversation but certainly one we shouldn’t be shying away from.

The only way that you can tackle an issue head on is by discussing it and making sure women across the city have their voices heard.

Leeds is incredibly lucky to have the support of the Women and Girls Hub which was set up in 2017 with the purpose of giving females a voice in society.

In the first event of its kind organisations from across the city joined forced to look at simple changes that can be made to transform the way women go about their lives.