Why we must appreciated hospital staff in Leeds now more than ever - YEP Comment

Sharon Booth with her daugjhter, Matilda, outside Leeds Children's Hospital.

Hospital staff in Leeds and, indeed, across the nation, have proved to be the backbone of our country.

They have fought as hard as any of us against Covid-19 - from wards filled with patients to intensive care units running out of ventilators.

And so it is only right that people give their thanks back to healthcare staff in whatever way they can.

Today, the YEP features nine-year-old Matilda Booth, who is paralysed from the chest down.

So thankful for care she received at Leeds Children’s Hospital, and for the staff who she considers a “second family” to her own, Matilda is now planning a fundraising challenge using her wheelchair.

Her selflessness and willingness to go the extra mile - no matter how hard - should serve as both a boon and reminder to all of us.