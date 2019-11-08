Why new White Rose train station could unlock potential for south Leeds

It’s time to get Leeds moving.

By Yorkshire Evening Post
Friday, 8th November 2019, 6:00 am
An artists impression of how the new White Rose Station could look.

For years this city has been stuck in the slow lane when it comes to finding a solution to helping residents get from one side of Leeds to the other at peak times with ease.

Over the years a number of plans to revolutionise travel across the city have hit the buffers – be that the likes of trolleybus and supertram.

The latest plans to create a new railway station at the White Rose Centre are a welcome step in the right direction.

It is just another small component in the £270m Connecting Leeds scheme jigsaw which aims to transform travel for people who live, work and visit here.

A new station in the south of the city would help to further unlock its potential, however, we just hope that should these plans get the go-ahead, that commuters have a reliable rail service.

And who knows by the time the scheme becomes a reality there won’t be a single pacer train in sight.