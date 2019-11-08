Why new White Rose train station could unlock potential for south Leeds
It’s time to get Leeds moving.
For years this city has been stuck in the slow lane when it comes to finding a solution to helping residents get from one side of Leeds to the other at peak times with ease.
Over the years a number of plans to revolutionise travel across the city have hit the buffers – be that the likes of trolleybus and supertram.
The latest plans to create a new railway station at the White Rose Centre are a welcome step in the right direction.
It is just another small component in the £270m Connecting Leeds scheme jigsaw which aims to transform travel for people who live, work and visit here.
A new station in the south of the city would help to further unlock its potential, however, we just hope that should these plans get the go-ahead, that commuters have a reliable rail service.
And who knows by the time the scheme becomes a reality there won’t be a single pacer train in sight.