Protestors gathered in Leeds at the weekend to call for an end to the war in Ukraine. Pic: Simon Hulme

Marina Yatsko sobbed uncontrollably as she was comforted by her partner when her boy lost his battle for life, while the doctors who had tried to save him struggled to contain their own emotions.

She had just one word that she wailed repeatedly as her precious 18-month-old son Kirill was killed in the shelling of the Ukrainian city Mapriupol.

The word is one uttered not only by Marina, but by so many people caught up in the conflict. It is the question they all want answered – “why?”

Marina’s story is one of countless others which the world has borne witness to as Russian president Vladimir Putin continues to direct the horrific bombardment of Ukraine.

With advances in technology, reports from the frontline are hard to avoid. They are dominating news reports across all platforms and social media feeds.

Over the last week, we have all witnessed some incredible bravery from the journalists in Ukraine who are working hard to wage their own war against misinformation.

The information battle comes as global news media warned last week that they were temporarily suspending reporting in Russia to protect their own journalists after a new law was passed threatening jail terms for spreading “fake news”. The Kremlin objects to the conflict being called a war, instead insisting it be described as “special military operation” in carefully controlled state messages.

Independent journalism is crucial for democracy to not only survive but to thrive – and silencing the messenger is not the answer.

Thanks to those advances in reporting technology and access to social media, the world has had its eyes opened to what life is like on the ground for those caught up in the vicious shelling taking place in Ukraine.

And it is this extraordinary insight that has captured the hearts of so many people who have felt compelled to help Ukrainians in any way possible.

Just look at the scenes in Leeds over the weekend as hundreds of protestors gathered in Briggate before marching on to Leeds Town Hall, calling for an immediate end to the war.

They spoke not only of their concern for Ukrainians trapped among the fighting, but also those who have fled and those in Russia who are being arrested for voicing opposition.

The show of solidarity in our city comes as volunteers organising a mammoth collection of supplies for Ukrainian refugees say they have never seen Leeds “so united”.

They have been working around the clock to send three trucks full of clothes, toiletries, blankets, nappies and other vital items to the frontline of a growing humanitarian crisis on the Polish border.

Such acts of solidarity will be needed more than ever as this desperately tragic humanitarian crisis continues to unfold on a global stage.

As the Prime Minister himself warned world leaders: “We need to prepare now for even darker days ahead.”