Why anti-social behaviour must not be tolerated on the streets of Leeds

Anti-social behaviour must not be tolerated on the streets of Leeds.

They bought shame on our city.

People heading home from work and simply going about their daily business raised the alarm during the rush hour as they bore witness to the actions of these riders - a number of whom were wearing balaclavas.

Superintendent Jackie Marsh has deemed their behaviour as dangerous, anti-social and completely unacceptable.Not only did they put people’s safety at risk they caused fear to members of the public, she added. And she’s absolutely right.

We cannot - and must not - allow activity like this, which impacts on people’s lives, to go unchallenged.

The investigation has echoes of a much larger incident in Leeds three years ago, which resulted in 13 people receiving prison sentences totalling almost 15 years for causing a public nuisance.

Detectives will now be reviewing evidence including CCTV, officers’ body-worn video and drone footage to identify the suspects.

Is this recurring problem because the culprits don’t care about the law or is it that the police have insufficient resources to deal with such reckless behaviour?