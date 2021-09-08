The scenes which unfolded shocked the world - which was changed forever from day to day rules to the way it combats terrorism.

We asked where were you when you heard the news.

Here are ten things you said...

The attacks on the Twin Towers in New York.

Julie Foulkes: "I was working and a customer came in and said the Twin Towers had collapsed. I couldn’t believe it as we’d been to New York the year before and had gone up to the Windows on the World restaurant. Just couldn’t understand how anything so huge could be destroyed. I cried on the way home listening to the news on the radio in the car."

Deb Moore: "Just leaving work to head to the solicitors to sign the contract for my 1st home. The whole town was just stood still watching the TV in the electrical shop window as the news was breaking."

Leigh Maude: "School bus home, will never forget the teacher getting on to tell us what had happened. As a 13-year-old didn’t really understand it very well. As a 33-year-old it still gets me when I see footage of that dreadful day. Thinking of all those who lost family and friends that day. Can’t believe it’s been nearly 20 years."

Raymond Porter: "Walking round IKEA, watched it unfold instore. Should have bought the picture of the towers, went back to buy next day but they had taken them off sale out of respect."

Neil Webster: "Putting emergency lights in at Leeds University. One of lecturers had a little black and white TV hidden away in a cupboard and we watched all of it unfold on there. Doesn't seem like 20 years ago.

Brandon Sedgwick: "About to have my 7th birthday party."

Rachel Moffat: "I was on holiday in Florida…. Awful place to be at the time."

Joanne Foley: "I had just got into work at a nursing home, they were watching tv, thought they were watching a movie, I asked and it was this."

Rosemary Hughes: "In George's Bar, Kefalos, Kos. My employer had floors 98 to 105 in the South Tower and we lost 176 colleagues that sad day."